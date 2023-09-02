Welcome to 3229 Autry Ln, Lorena TX! Nestled in the desirable Park Meadows subdivision, this beautiful home was recently built in 2021, and is the perfect place to call home. Situated on a corner lot, this property is sure to please even the pickiest of buyers. Pull in the two car garage, and step inside to an open floor plan, with plenty of natural light streaming through the windows. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring a dual vanity master bathroom, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the convenience of being within the great school district, and plenty of room for kids and pets to play in the backyard. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family, or a quiet retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life, 3229 Autry Ln is the perfect place for you. Come take a look today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $299,000
