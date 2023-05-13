Do not miss your opportunity to own this fantastic home in the desirable Park Meadows Addition. This unique floorplan has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with an additional office space or craft room. An isolated suite with a separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet make for the perfect retreat. The kitchen, dining room, and living room are all open and great for family gatherings and holidays. Complimented with a bar/coffee area in the kitchen. Huge laundry room with storage galore and room for a freezer. Please call me for an exclusive preview. This property is priced to sell and will not last long!