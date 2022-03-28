4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $299,900

Located between Robinson and Rosenthal, this property boasts a large yard, minimal neighbors, convenient access to I-35 and HWY 77, and in the popular Robinson ISD.
Amazon, the Seattle-based giant of online shopping and delivery, confirmed the rumors in October 2020 that a robotic fulfillment center would …
A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.
Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant, a Temple fine dining institution, has agreed to make a delivery to Waco, and it is bringing the entire menu.
McLennan County residents may need to take a deep breath and count to 10 when they receive their property appraisal notices in a few weeks.
Waco police posted a clip Friday evening of surveillance video and a small photo showing a vehicle they believe is linked to a murder investigation.
Texas State Technical College’s newest dorm has been evacuated and closed to students after the State Fire Marshal’s Office found numerous fire hazards, including a damaged sprinkler system, exposed electrical wiring and gaps that would let fire spread more rapidly if one occurred.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco woman last week on two domestic assault charges involving an incident with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.
A Texas State Technical College dorm that closed suddenly because of fire safety issues reported last week never went through third-party buil…
If your last name is Brackens in Fairfield, Texas, then you will forever carry the weight of expectation.
A “strike team” of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred …
