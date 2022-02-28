 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $300,000

Get in before it's gone! 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage in Park Meadows! This home features a split floor plan, granite counters, popular grey and white color scheme and cozy covered patio. Less than 4 years old and nestled in the Midway ISD/Castleman Creek elementary school zone. Come be a part of a rapidly growing community! They do not last long. See it today! Note: home is 1680 sq ft per seller.

