The Brenham is a single-story, 1904 square foot floorplan that has 4 bedrooms, a study and 2 bathrooms. This home has been designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. The beautiful arches throughout the home give character to the floorplan for your family to appreciate in the home. The study is the perfect area for kids to finish their schoolwork from the day or to serve as a home office. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the living room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $304,990
