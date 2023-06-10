The Price is Right! Settle your family into this comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that includes a bonus room perfect for an office or game room! The spacious living and kitchen areas are perfect for entertaining and the isolated master suite offers dual vanities, separate shower, and a roomy tub for soaking your cares away after a long day! Complete with a privacy fenced yard and covered back patio for summer bar-b-que's, this home is move-in ready and priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $305,000
