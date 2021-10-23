How soon can you move?!? This inviting, open concept home on one of the largest lots in the desirable Park Meadows addition in Midway ISD will welcome you home. Pristinely kept, this home shows off its newly updated vinyl plank flooring, well taken care of granite countertops, and ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as an expansive, fully fenced back yard. You can enjoy gathering with friends and family in the main living/dining area, or enjoy plenty of privacy with the primary suite being separate from the other three bedrooms. Your creativity is welcomed in an additional, flex space/bonus room that can be used for an office, homeschooling, formal dining room, or an additional living area. And don’t forget the three car garage that has been kept just as immaculate as the inside of the home. Your Park Meadows residence is waiting for you and your family, but probably not waiting for long, so come on over to get in today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $306,000
