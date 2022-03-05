 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $309,900

Move-in ready! Gorgeous single-story, 1840 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Park Meadows subdivision in Midway ISD. Looks like a model home. Well maintained by homeowner. Newly constructed pergola/extended patio in backyard. Spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the kitchen with its beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Magnificent laminate flooring through out, makes caring for the home easier and adds durability. The large owners suite is secluded in the back of home. Enjoy added security in your new home with connected features. Roof replaced 3months ago. The garage floor has been treated to give it a more clean environment.

