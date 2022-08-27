4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $310,000

MOVE-IN READY home in the highly desirable Park Meadows neighborhood, in Midway ISD. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been meticulously kept, and features a beautiful open concept with a large island, upgraded backsplash, stainless steel appliances, covered patio and spacious 3 car garage. Natural light everywhere enhances the kitchen that boasts lots of counter space with a large island and breakfast bar. The open concept to the family room allows for easy entertaining. As you step on to the covered back patio there is plenty of room in the yard to play and it has a beautiful raised wooden deck and above ground pool with shade structure. This home backs up to the green space behind the neighborhood meaning you have no back neighbors! The large isolated master at the rear of the house has plenty of room for your things, and has a great soaking tub in the master bath. There are also three other bedrooms, a bath and separate laundry room. It is also just a few blocks away from the brand new community park that opened. Check it out today!