The Abilene is a two-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2149 square feet of living space. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and functionally designed kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. On the main floor, the spacious Bedroom 1 suite offers a generously sized room and bathroom, complete with a large walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The remaining bedrooms in this home are located on the second level. The additional full three-piece bathroom is also located upstairs. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $316,095
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
With nearly a third of the region’s hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, Waco-area public health officials are warning of a possible n…
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…
Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.
When it comes to COVID-19, too many prominent Republicans are acting like theirs is not the party of limited government and personal responsibility.