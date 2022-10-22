4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $319,000

MOVE-IN READY home in the highly sought-after Park Meadows neighborhood, in Midway ISD. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has been meticulously kept, with fresh paint inside and out, and newly installed appliances. This home has no carpet for those of you who have allergies or just like the look of laminate flooring. This home features a beautiful open concept centered by a large kitchen island breakfast bar with an upgraded backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. This breakfast bar and kitchen area is enhanced with natural light and is perfect for entertaining guest. Need garage space? This home has a spacious 2 car garage that has added puzzled flooring. The large, isolated master at the rear of the house has plenty of room for your things. This master has a great soaking tub and separate shower in the primary bath. You can't forget the large isolated primary closet that's located inside the primary Bathroom. There are also three other bedrooms, one other bath and a separate laundry room. This home is also located just a few blocks away from a brand-new community park. Check it out today!