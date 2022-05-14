 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $319,900

Move-In Ready! Popular Park Meadows. 4/2, kitchen/den combo with dining area. Granite kitchen with island, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, white cabinets. Isolated master, master bath has dual vanities, shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Laminate flooring, attractive paint, nickel fans, fixtures and hardware. Separate laundry room. Spacious three-car garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system.

