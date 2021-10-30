This beautiful Abilene floorplan DR Horton home is move-in ready! This home is located on one of the few lots with no immediate neighbors behind you due to the retention pond between you and the next street. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. When you walk in you step into the expansive living room with cathedral ceilings. This room is open to the kitchen, dining, and breakfast bar. The kitchen features granite counters, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The master is downstairs and features a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, walk-in shower, and soaking tub with TV mounted over it. upstairs you will find a cute nook for reading or desk, 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Throughout the home there have been a lot of upgrades including upgraded light fixtures, crown molding in some areas, added cabinetry and shelving in the laundry, upgraded vanity in half bath, water softener system, built-in workbench, cabinets, peg board, and shelving in the garage. Backyard is fenced with a fairly new 8'X10' TUFF storage shed for extra storage as well as a covered patio with upgraded ceiling fan and retractable shades.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $322,500
