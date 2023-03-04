One of the best floor plans in Park Meadows!!! This 4 bedroom home offers an open kitchen/eating and living area filled with windows across the back of the home lending to sunshine filled rooms in the morning. The kitchen sparkles with granite counters 2 food prep areas, breakfast eating bar and a room for an expandable table. This area of the home overlooks the covered patio, lower level open patio and privacy fenced yard. Back inside you have an isolated owners suite with separate shower, soaking tub, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. The 4 guest rooms are on the other wing of the house along with the guest bath and laundry. In addition this wonderful plan offers a flexible room just off the entry that could be a spacious 2nd living area or an office. Now is the time to settle in to your new home before summer!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $324,900
