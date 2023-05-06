Welcome to your dream home! This stunning, single story home in Lorena, Texas is just what you’ve been searching for. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, this move-in-ready gem in the Park Meadows subdivision was built in 2019 and boasts over 2,000 square feet of living space. You’ll immediately fall in love with the curb appeal of this home, featuring 3-side brick, gorgeous landscaping, and an attached two-car garage. Step inside to discover an open floor plan and ample storage throughout. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with beautiful granite countertops, a center island, a spacious corner pantry, and upgraded Bosch dishwasher and Kenmore Elite convection oven. The primary suite is a true oasis, featuring an oversized bedroom, dual vanities, separate shower and tub area, and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, another bathroom, and plenty of storage space round out this amazing home. Additional features include a custom mud nook, custom laundry cabinet, rain gutters, and a whole home surge protector. Step outside to the completely fenced-in backyard with wooden fencing, a patio, and a 12 foot by 12 foot deck, perfect for entertaining guests. Both the front and back yards are covered by a sprinkler system. Don't miss your chance to make this house your home – it won't be on the market for long!