4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $325,000

Welcome to this beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home located in the Park Meadows Community. This well-maintained home is ready for your growing family to enjoy. Home's main level features, a flex room upon entry which could also be used as an office or formal dining which leads into an open living area and eat-in kitchen area with gorgeous granite counter tops, nice size family room, and large master with oversized shower. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms, a large open bonus room, a small nook, and a full bathroom.

