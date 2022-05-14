4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $325,000

Gorgeous Wide Open Floor plan - This spacious 4 bedroom/2-bathroom house with a well-designed open floor plan is ideal for your new nest! The kitchen features granite countertops with subway tile, a large pantry with tons of storage and beautiful white cabinets. The master bedroom is complete with double vanities and granite countertops as well. Although it is still new enough to be under a limited builder warranty there have been some upgrades on the home to include a Culligan Water Softener, and a 10'x16' shed for extra storage and solar panels. Don't miss that this property is also one of the rarer 3 car garage homes in the neighborhood! Just outside is a large backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining with yard to spare!