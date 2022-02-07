4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $327,990

The Abilene is a two-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2149 square feet of living space. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and functionally designed kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. On the main floor, the spacious Bedroom 1 suite offers a generously sized room and bathroom, complete with a large walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The remaining bedrooms in this home are located on the second level. The additional full three-piece bathroom is also located upstairs. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)