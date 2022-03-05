 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $330,000

Welcome to 2805 Jackal. This home boasts a lovely open floorplan. Four large bedrooms and two and a half baths. The master is isolated on the lower level and the other bedrooms are on the top floor. Conveniently located on the upper level is a reading / computer nook for your enjoyment. This property is located in Midway ISD and in a growing neighborhood. Schedule your private tour today !

