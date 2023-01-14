One of the best floor plans in Park Meadows!!! This 4 bedroom home offers an open kitchen/eating and living area filled with windows across the back of the home lending to sunshine filled rooms in the morning. The kitchen sparkles with granite counters 2 food prep areas, breakfast eating bar and a room for an expandable table. This area of the home overlooks the covered patio, lower level open patio and privacy fenced yard. Back inside you have an isolated owners suite with separate shower, soaking tub, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. The 4 guest rooms are on the other wing of the house along with the guest bath and laundry. In addition this wonderful plan offers a flexible room just off the entry that could be a spacious 2nd living area or an office. Now is the time to settle in to your new home before summer!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $334,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Mike Copeland's column: Waco's new seafood option, Fish City Grill; Dichotomy taking a coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update; plus the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show and more.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The fatal shooting of a South Waco homeowner on Dec. 23 began with an argument with the two young men who shared his house and ended with them…
When Sawyer Robertson saw that Baylor was looking for a quarterback, he already knew the Bears ran an NFL-style offense and that Waco was a lo…
Lady, the only living Baylor University mascot, soon may move into a retirement home.
Parks officials are weighing protective measures along University Parks Drive after a speeding truck smashed to pieces the Waco Sculpture Zoo’…
For the past three years, Chris Lancaster has been driving 45 minutes from his home in the Crawford-McGregor area down to Little River, south …
"She absolutely did point the weapon at my deputies and they had no choice but to respond as they did," McNamara said after deputies shot a woman in China Spring.
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
The city of Waco may get into the affordable housing business, at least indirectly, as it attempts to sell vacant lots in East Waco.