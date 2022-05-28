4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $339,000

There is no need to build when you see this well-maintained, cozy and functional home that backs up to a greenspace. This home has upgrades that will cost you more on a new construction home such as gutters, sprinklers (front and back) LED lights, raised vanity and toilet. This DR HORTON/Brenham floorplan boasts four bedrooms and a study for those working at home or space for crafting, gaming, or library. You will love the open, functional kitchen that has an area for a coffee bar, spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom is spacious, separate from other bedrooms and boasts an awesome bathroom with double raised vanities, and garden tub. A perfect home in Midway ISD ready for a new family!