 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $339,000

There is no need to build when you see this well-maintained, cozy and functional home that backs up to a greenspace. This home has upgrades that will cost you more on a new construction home such as gutters, sprinklers (front and back) LED lights, raised vanity and toilet. This DR HORTON/Brenham floorplan boasts four bedrooms and a study for those working at home or space for crafting, gaming, or library. You will love the open, functional kitchen that has an area for a coffee bar, spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom is spacious, separate from other bedrooms and boasts an awesome bathroom with double raised vanities, and garden tub. A perfect home in Midway ISD ready for a new family!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert