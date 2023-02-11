Lovely move-in ready 4BR/2.5BA in desirable Park Meadows. Functional floor plan with great flow from kitchen, dining to living area. Home features office that could be 5th bedroom. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances to include range, dishwasher and microwave, pantry and large breakfast area. Spacious downstairs primary suite. Primary bath features separate tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Downstairs living area has laminate wood flooring. Also downstairs is office, half bath and laundry room with vent fan and washer/dryer. Upstairs features three large bedrooms with nice size closets and wonderful game room/bonus room. Two car, front entry garage. Exterior features gutters and sprinkler system in front yard. Nice storage building in backyard is included. Covered patio and privacy fenced backyard. $339,900.