4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $339,900

This spacious home features modern stylings and amenities in the highly desired Park Meadows neighborhood with access to the Midway ISD. Boasting 2,348 sq. ft., this home offers ample space for family, guests, entertaining, and the perfect office space for work and studying. The massive master bedroom and upstairs game room are ideal for comfort and flexible space for evolving needs. Not to mention a special reading nook perfect for reading, studying or additional work-from-home space. The functionality of this well-maintained home extends to the outdoor space with a covered patio, fenced-in backyard, positioned on a premium corner lot with easy access in and out of the community. Suited for entertaining or relaxation, the backyard is perfectly set up to host gatherings or just sit back unwind under the covered patio. The 3-car garage can also provide ample storage space. Schedule your tour today, and make this your home for the holidays.