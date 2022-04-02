Just Like New Home in the Park Meadows Addition! This is one of the most popular floor plans, Four Bedrooms, Two baths with an office. Isolated Master Bedroom with luxury bath, separate Garden Tub and Shower, large walk in closet, dual vanities. The remaining bedrooms offer privacy on other side of the home. Excellent room for a home office or other use. Open Family room with cozy electric fireplace that does generate heat. Large eating area overlooking the back yard. The Owners have added special touches inside and out. Large patio has been added with a gazebo for outside BBQ's and family gatherings. Wood privacy fence and added landscaping. The home has a Three car Garage with plenty of space! This home is a "must see".
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $339,900
