Beautiful house situated on a large corner lot with plenty of space to entertain in the highly desirable neighborhood of Park Meadows part of Midway ISD is ready for its new owners! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus an office space. It includes an attached 3 car garage with insulated walls that could easily be converted to additional living space or would be perfect for a workshop. The isolated master has a large walk-in closet, tiled shower, dual vanities, and separate garden tub. The Patio has also been extended and is great for you to sit back and admire the beautiful landscaping that has been done to the property or just hang around the fire pit. Additional upgrades include the ceiling fan in the living room, and the dual mirrors in the master bathroom, as well as the extra shelves in the master closet. Not to mention the community playground just opened! Call me today to schedule your private showing
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $340,000
