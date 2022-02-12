Come check out this beautiful home in the desirable Park Meadows Addition! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large open concept and a three car garage, this property is a sight to see! Each bedroom is large and has plenty of room for storage in walk in closets. Many built in features such as collapsible tables that are mounted on walls and can be folded for extra space to added entry way storage that could be used as a coffee back or extra storage. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living room area that is great for entertaining guests. The kitchen features a large island with the sink and a great sized pantry! The master suite is isolated from the rest of the rooms with an ensuite bathroom that has a separate shower and tub with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. In the back yard, there is an area for you to sit back and relax along with a large storage shed! Do not miss out! Schedule your own private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $340,000
