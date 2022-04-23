4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $340,000

This amazing, well-maintained home in the Midway ISD is move-in ready. Spacious great room with abundant natural light, opens into the dining room and then kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, subway tile backsplash, and elegant cabinets make the kitchen a joy to cook in. The isolated master suite boasts lots of elbow room, separate shower and tub, and dual vanities. This home has tall ceilings, blinds on all windows, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Smart home features: video doorbell, Smart Home Panel (Qolsys IQ Panel), and keypad entry. Energy efficient home with radiant barrier roof decking and double-paned windows. The large covered back patio and full privacy fencing make the backyard a fantastic place to entertain, or sit back and enjoy the sunrise with a cup of coffee or tea. The yard is easy to maintain with sprinkler system along the front, sides, and back. Close to parks and there are a variety of restaurant options nearby.