This amazing, well-maintained home in the Midway ISD is move-in ready. Spacious great room with abundant natural light, opens into the dining room and then kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, subway tile backsplash, and elegant cabinets make the kitchen a joy to cook in. The isolated master suite boasts lots of elbow room, separate shower and tub, and dual vanities. This home has tall ceilings, blinds on all windows, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Smart home features: video doorbell, Smart Home Panel (Qolsys IQ Panel), and keypad entry. Energy efficient home with radiant barrier roof decking and double-paned windows. The large covered back patio and full privacy fencing make the backyard a fantastic place to entertain, or sit back and enjoy the sunrise with a cup of coffee or tea. The yard is easy to maintain with sprinkler system along the front, sides, and back. Close to parks and there are a variety of restaurant options nearby.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a recent fight involving fists, beer bottles and drawn firearms, Bellmead police arrested several members of the Mongols motorcycle club…
Teachers and most other employees in Midway Independent School District will receive pay raises totaling $2.3 million in the next school year,…
Mike Copeland: Central Freight complex; Shorty's growing; Sales tax holiday; Hispanic Chamber president
Days before last Christmas, Central Freight Lines announced it would close for good following a 96-year run that started in Waco. Employees wo…
The following people were indicted last week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Security video Waco police reviewed in a shooting reported Good Friday shows the defendant holding a shotgun outside the room where the victim…
The two candidates for the District 4 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees differ on what they consider the role of a trustee.
More than 200 Texas state troopers will need to slim down by year's end or face discipline under a controversial policy limiting officers' waist size.
The $341 million project to widen and rebuild a 6.7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 through Waco is coming along faster than expected, and the w…
Waco police have identified the victim in a murder investigation they opened Friday after finding a man with a gunshot wound at his home near …
The Waco City Council reviewed plans Tuesday to develop the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium into a neighborhood with a mix of housing style…