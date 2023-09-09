This charming four bedroom, three bath home is known for its intelligent use of space and now features an even more open living area. The large kitchen granite-topped island opens up to your living room to provide a cozy flow throughout the home. Your dining area features the most charming window you'll ever see. Featuring large walk-in closets, luxury flooring, and volume ceilings - this beauty certainly delivers when it comes to affordable luxury. Additional options include: Additional cabinetry in secondary bathroom, additional LED recessed lighting, and pendant lighting.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $342,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Blake Shapen Redemption Tour took a big hit in the season opener.
The Waco Fire Department is continuing to investigate the case of an influencer who burned up a Ferrari F8 by driving it through a dry Waco co…
One of a football coach’s favorite expressions is “We’ve got to focus on us.” After Baylor’s season-opening face plant against Texas State, is…
Toasted Yolk opens. Several local firms make layoffs. Waco's Green Communities Conference is approaching, and more Waco business news from vet…
Shapen. Reese. Defense. Here are three quick takeaways from Baylor’s 42-31 loss to Texas State Saturday at McLane Stadium.