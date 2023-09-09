This charming four bedroom, three bath home is known for its intelligent use of space and now features an even more open living area. The large kitchen granite-topped island opens up to your living room to provide a cozy flow throughout the home. Your dining area features the most charming window you'll ever see. Featuring large walk-in closets, luxury flooring, and volume ceilings - this beauty certainly delivers when it comes to affordable luxury. Additional options include: Additional cabinetry in secondary bathroom, additional LED recessed lighting, and pendant lighting.