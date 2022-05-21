4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $345,000

Superior and chic in style are easy elements to what makes this home a "must have". Situated in the highly sought after Park Meadows addition sits this 4 bed, 2 and a half bath, 2 story delight. Freshly manicured flower beds, lush St. Augustine sod, and a 3 car garage are noteworthy exterior first impressions that will be coupled with an impressive interior finish out. First step inside will greet you with an open concept oversized living room with ample amounts of furniture layout options. A fully functional kitchen with a pass through to the living will ensure you never miss a beat with your company. Granite countertops, two tiered bar area, and all appliances make this kitchen a true "plug and play" set up. Owners suite can also be found on the main floor with a closet big enough for his and hers. Owners suite features separate tub and shower with dual vanities. Top floor will provide the remaining three bedrooms with the shared bathroom and play area for the littles! After making your way through the interior find yourself in the backyard with enough size for the kids to play, family pets to wander, and grill outs to be had. A covered back patio for the calming sunsets will complete this home and seal the deal! Minutes from local shopping, Waco exclusive eateries, and Midway ISD.