4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $349,040

The Lubbock is a two-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2367 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room a versatile dining or study off to the side. The study on the main floor is the perfect area for kids to finish their schoolwork from the day or to serve as a home office. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a bright and beautiful bathroom, complete with walk-in closet. Host countless game nights in your spacious upstairs game room. The additional bedrooms and full three-piece bathroom are located upstairs. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)