4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $349,900

The Search For Your New Home Stops Here! There is plenty of room to spread out in this meticulously maintained home located in Midway ISD! You'll love the generous floor plan that includes a downstairs living area and kitchen accented with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite includes dual vanities, separate tub/shower, and a generous walk in closet that is sure to please! Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath with a tub/shower combo. Complete with a covered back patio and privacy fenced yard, this home has been tenderly cared for and it shows!