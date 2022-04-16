4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $349,900

Corner lot that backs up to open green space! 3 Car Garage, This Brenham model is a single-story Ranch style home. This home is the one you've been waiting for! The entryway opens into the spacious living area with open dining area that connects to the spacious kitchen. The study is a great area for the kids to finish their schoolwork or to serve as a home office. You'll enjoy many gatherings in this wonderful open floor plan. The Master Suite is located off the living room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom that includes Quartz shower and bath surround with Marble countertops. Kitchen includes Granite countertops, stainless appliances and a walk-in pantry. Built 2021, Comes with 10 year new home warranty from builder covers heat-pump, a/c, water-heather and more. Dont let this great opportunity get away!