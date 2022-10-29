PRICE IMPROVEMENT! This beautiful Park Meadows home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 ideally placed baths, as well as a two car garage. This split floor plan home offers an isolated master suite located on the first floor, complete with ensuite bathroom containing walk-in closet, and soaker tub as well as a walk-in shower. The spacious and centrally located kitchen has ample countertop space and cabinetry as well as a kitchen island and walk-in pantry. You will also find a half bath and office on the first floor, perfect for those working from home. The second floor contains three additional bedrooms, two full baths as well as large bonus room perfect for entertaining, working from home or use as a media room. Conveniently located close to Midway ISD schools, nearby Hewitt amenities as well as a short drive from all that Waco has to offer. SELLER'S PAYING UP TO $3,000 OF BUYER CLOSING COSTS!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $349,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots a…
Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, broke state election law when he used amplification to campaign near a Waco early vote center, McLennan County Republicans said Wednesday.
OFFENSE
The two Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in Waco have changed hands, bought by Chad and Holly Trail, who already own and operate Brown House Cafe i…
In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request…
Rankings watch: China Spring is now No. 1 in state while Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after the Franklin loss. #txhsfb
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
A Waco company has filed multiple lawsuits against delivery giant Amazon claiming patent infringement in some of its Alexa-based services.
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the c…
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifti…