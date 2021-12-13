4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $350,000

Nestled among the trees sits an adorable 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home that has been beautifully updated. You will enjoy an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops that open to a spacious living room along with spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms! Head out to the park like backyard and enjoy the stunning .84 acre tree filled lot and patio, a perfect place to entertain and enjoy the outdoors! A few updates and bonuses to mentions are the windows, flooring, new roof, covered carport and storage area! This home is in an awesome location, minutes from Waco and in Robinson ISD. Do not miss out on such an amazing home!