The Lubbock is a two-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2367 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room a versatile dining or study off to the side. The study on the main floor is the perfect area for kids to finish their schoolwork from the day or to serve as a home office. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a bright and beautiful bathroom, complete with walk-in closet. Host countless game nights in your spacious upstairs game room. The additional bedrooms and full three-piece bathroom are located upstairs. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $354,860
Related to this story
Most Popular
A team of divers who had agreed to help the family of a woman missing for four years found a car Wednesday in the Brazos River thought to be linked to her disappearance.
A Lacy Lakeview man entrusted to babysit a friend’s 5-month-old baby has been charged in the July death of the boy, who died from blunt force …
A four-time felon who police say was subdued by game room patrons after he robbed the store in December was indicted Thursday as a habitual criminal.
Baylor senior guard Kamaria McDaniel announced on Thursday night on Instagram that she has left the Bears’ program.
A McLennan County man who Falls County officials say shot at a deputy Monday night during a routine traffic stop remains in the Falls County J…
The city of Waco is set to buy almost 10 acres on La Salle Avenue in hopes of selling it on to The Salvation Army for a campus to replace its …
Candidates for McLennan County district attorney flexed their conservative muscles Thursday while trading jabs about District Attorney Barry J…
Mike Copeland: Waco jobs, spending growth; Airport renovation; TSTC donation; Building permit roundup
Waco’s jobless rate continues to plummet, which is a good thing.
Classes at Waco-area schools and colleges resumed Tuesday after a week of rising COVID-19 case counts caused some schools to close before the …
You could be getting an IRS letter about child tax credit payments too.