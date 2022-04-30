4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $364,900

What a wonderful and flexible floorplan......A unique entry opens to 2 bedroom areas and pulls you through to the open kitchen/living and eating areas. This floor plan offers an office or 2nd living area in addition to the 4 bedrooms!!! The kitchen has wonderful counter space plus a breakfast bar, sparkling appliances and nice pantry. The kitchen opens to the living area with tall ceilings and windows overlooking the backyard and covered patio. The owners suite is isolated and if filled with a separate glass shower, large soaking tub and great walk-in closet. The front porch is also an ideal place to relax on either a shady morning or sunny afternoon. Located in Midway ISD!