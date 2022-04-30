 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $364,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $364,900

What a wonderful and flexible floorplan......A unique entry opens to 2 bedroom areas and pulls you through to the open kitchen/living and eating areas. This floor plan offers an office or 2nd living area in addition to the 4 bedrooms!!! The kitchen has wonderful counter space plus a breakfast bar, sparkling appliances and nice pantry. The kitchen opens to the living area with tall ceilings and windows overlooking the backyard and covered patio. The owners suite is isolated and if filled with a separate glass shower, large soaking tub and great walk-in closet. The front porch is also an ideal place to relax on either a shady morning or sunny afternoon. Located in Midway ISD!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

For some public school teachers, the turning point came when stress from teaching during and after the pandemic’s campus closures started to affect their health. Others succumbed to a rising tide of workload, paperwork and lesson planning. Fatigue at being a target for angry parents and rebellious students returning after at-home learning pushed some educators to the edge, while others found jobs that paid better or left more room for family life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert