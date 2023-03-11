Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 3 car garage in Lorena, TX! This wonderful home checks all of the boxes as it has a office, game room and bonus room that is currently being used as a theatre room. Oversized spacious rooms, grand entry, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large island, lots of counter and cabinet space and so much more. Walk out back to enjoy a large backyard for those family get togethers. Built in 2020 this home has been well taken care of and loved and is ready for its new owners.