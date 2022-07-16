4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $369,900

Welcome to this fantastic four-bedroom, two-bath, Midway ISD home in the beautiful Park Meadows neighborhood. This nearly new home is a must-see. Two of the guest bedrooms flank the spacious guest bathroom off the entryway. On the other side of the hall, you will find the 3rd guest bedroom next to the entry from the garage. Opposite the garage access, there is a perfect nook to build a custom mud bench for all those items we need to grab as we run out the door each day! If you are looking for a completely open concept floor plan, this home has it! The living room & dining room sit off the lovely kitchen, where you will find high-quality stainless steel appliances, a huge island, and a big corner pantry! This massive island is perfect for breakfast, homework, and game night. There is plenty of room to entertain in this large dining area and Living just off the kitchen. Don't miss the cozy back patio for those cool summer nights when sitting outside is a must. This home provides a beautiful primary bedroom isolated from the other three bedrooms and a spacious en suite bathroom featuring a separate shower, a fabulous soaking tub, and a highly under-rated perk - a walk-in closet IN the bathroom! This home is like new and features builder upgrades, including a three-car garage, wood mini blinds on all of the windows, and a sprinkler system! Don't hesitate to call to set up your appointment to take a look ASAP!