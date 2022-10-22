4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $375,000

This beautiful Park Meadows home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 ideally placed baths, as well as a two car garage. This split floor plan home offers an isolated master suite located on the first floor, complete with ensuite bathroom containing walk-in closet, and soaker tub as well as a walk-in shower. The spacious and centrally located kitchen has ample countertop space and cabinetry as well as a kitchen island and walk-in pantry. You will also find a half bath and office on the first floor, perfect for those working from home. The second floor contains three additional bedrooms, two full baths as well as large bonus room perfect for entertaining, working from home or use as a media room. Conveniently located close to Midway ISD schools, nearby Hewitt amenities as well as a short drive from all that Waco has to offer.