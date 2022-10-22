This beautiful Park Meadows home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 ideally placed baths, as well as a two car garage. This split floor plan home offers an isolated master suite located on the first floor, complete with ensuite bathroom containing walk-in closet, and soaker tub as well as a walk-in shower. The spacious and centrally located kitchen has ample countertop space and cabinetry as well as a kitchen island and walk-in pantry. You will also find a half bath and office on the first floor, perfect for those working from home. The second floor contains three additional bedrooms, two full baths as well as large bonus room perfect for entertaining, working from home or use as a media room. Conveniently located close to Midway ISD schools, nearby Hewitt amenities as well as a short drive from all that Waco has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school football performances of the week. #txhsfb
Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday.
The Baylor faithful are back in town this week for Homecoming, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through with a 7 a.m. parade start.
From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
The Atwoods Ranch & Home store in Hewitt followed a crowd, and it is attracting one of its own since opening earlier this year. The store …
Meet the Midway High School homecoming court.
An 8-year-old boy and his two younger siblings were in the McGregor home where their father shot and killed their mother and two half-siblings, according to new affidavits.
Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 mill…
A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin.
Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering…