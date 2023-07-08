Introducing a Stunning, Rare Find in Park Meadows! This gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3-full bath, 1-half bath home with formal dining plus breakfast area. Custom painted walls throughout, with a downstairs living area equipped with a wood-burning fireplace, and ridiculously tall ceilings! With an isolated primary downstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, an office and separate loft area with custom built-ins, there is plenty of space for everyone to relax and unwind in comfort. The home is situated on a dead-end, surrounded by green space, ensuring peace and quiet in a serene setting. The beautifully landscaped yard is meticulously maintained with a sprinkler system, making it easy to keep your outdoor space looking its best. Located just around the corner from the community playground also! Don't wait, schedule your appointment to see this home today!