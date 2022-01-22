4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $379,900

Welcome Home!! The exterior is immediately appealing but the real retreat awaits inside in this stunning 2 story home located in the Park Meadows Addition. Just inside you will be amazed by the functional living space layout, greeted with high ceilings.The entry foyer is flanked by a formal dining room on the left and decorative iron rails on the right leading to the 2nd floor. Moving forward is the core of the home featuring a wide open kitchen with a breakfast bar that flows perfectly into the great room and dining nook receiving abundant natural lighting. The spacious master suite is located in the main level for convenience and privacy. The master bath features a dual vanities, generous walk-in closet, soaking tub, and separate shower. Also the half bathroom and utility room are located in the main level. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom and multi purpose game room overlooking the foyer that can be used as a media or informal gathering space. Other highlights include covered patio with privacy fence, 2 car garage, sprinkler systemand much more to mention!