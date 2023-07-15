BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, MOVE-IN READY home in the highly sought-after Midway ISD! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Park Meadows community has all the space you’re looking for from large bedrooms, a private office, a bonus room, a media room, PLUS a desirable 3-car garage! Step inside to find an inviting formal entry way with beautiful vinyl plank floors leading to the open concept Living Room. Kitchen features sleek granite counters, great cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, island with seating and is open to the dining room and living room. The downstairs Primary Suite offers you the private, peaceful retreat you’re looking for with granite counters, dual vanities, large soaking tub, separate shower and a massive walk-in closet! Upstairs, you’ll find 3 spacious bedrooms and a bathroom, a bonus room with separate nook, and a huge media room. Step out back to find a nice covered patio perfect for unwinding and a wonderful sized backyard offering plenty of room to roam, play, or start a garden. With it's warm sense of community and being only minutes to the new Park Hill Elem, shops, hospitals & dining, this home provides all the elements for the relaxing, comfortable suburban living you’re looking for. Schedule your showing today!