Welcome to 2725 Beutel Rd. This lovely property boasts four bedrooms, three and a half bath and is just shy of twenty-eight hundred square feet. Located in the quickly growing Park Meadows neighborhood in Lorena, Tx. With growth comes opportunity and this property offers just that, a split upstairs / downstairs floorplan, large sitting area - game room on the second level providing space for all inside. A few key upgrades since the construction of the home include: extended walkway in the attic for add'l storage, the extension of the existing back patio along with another slab poured for the sitting gazebo area, various upgraded windows along the back of the home are anti heat tined, and the widening of the driveway to accommodate for larger vehicles. You won't want to miss this one, schedule your private tour today!