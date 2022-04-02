4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $389,900

Impressive spacious home in Park Meadows. This home boast 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus an office. Downstairs is filled with natural light from the many windows overlooking the privacy fenced backyard. The living and kitchen are open and offer quartz counters and stainless appliances. The glass tile backsplash sparkles and adds a custom detail to the kitchen. The owners suite is isolated and is downstairs with large soaking tub, glass shower and walk-in closet. Upstairs is a dream setting with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an oversized 2nd living area. Manicured grounds with a sprinkler system!