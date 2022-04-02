 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $389,900

Impressive spacious home in Park Meadows. This home boast 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus an office. Downstairs is filled with natural light from the many windows overlooking the privacy fenced backyard. The living and kitchen are open and offer quartz counters and stainless appliances. The glass tile backsplash sparkles and adds a custom detail to the kitchen. The owners suite is isolated and is downstairs with large soaking tub, glass shower and walk-in closet. Upstairs is a dream setting with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an oversized 2nd living area. Manicured grounds with a sprinkler system!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert