Introducing a Stunning, Rare Find in Park Meadows! This gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3-full bath, 1-half bath home with formal dining plus breakfast area. Custom painted walls throughout, with a downstairs living area equipped with a wood-burning fireplace, and ridiculously tall ceilings! With an isolated primary downstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, an office and separate loft area with custom built-ins, there is plenty of space for everyone to relax and unwind in comfort. The home is situated on a dead-end, surrounded by green space, ensuring peace and quiet in a serene setting. The beautifully landscaped yard is meticulously maintained with a sprinkler system, making it easy to keep your outdoor space looking its best. Don't wait, schedule your appointment to see this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco's Bed Bath & Beyond not spared in bankruptcy. $5M permit pulled for Herringbone development. Polyglass adding Waco warehouse. $36B fo…
The Waco City Council rejected the Cameron Park Neighborhood Association’s attempt to expand the Brazos River Corridor District, unsure of the…
He plans to stay at the underwater lodge until June 9, when he reaches 100 days and completes an underwater mission dubbed Project Neptune 100.
Traffic snarls and detours may continue to vex motorists traveling University Parks Drive, at least until January, when Baylor University plan…
NORMAN, Okla. — Three flat makes everyone else be flat. The Baylor Bears reached that magic number in flattening the field in the 4x400 relay …