Introducing a Stunning, Rare Find in Park Meadows! This gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3-full bath, 1-half bath home with formal dining plus breakfast area. Custom painted walls throughout, with a downstairs living area equipped with a wood-burning fireplace, and ridiculously tall ceilings! With an isolated primary downstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, an office and separate loft area with custom built-ins, there is plenty of space for everyone to relax and unwind in comfort. The home is situated on a dead-end, surrounded by green space, ensuring peace and quiet in a serene setting. The beautifully landscaped yard is meticulously maintained with a sprinkler system, making it easy to keep your outdoor space looking its best. Don't wait, schedule your appointment to see this home today!