The beauty of this home goes well beyond the eye-catching façade. A large, open living room flows seamlessly into your dining area and large kitchen. Featuring a powder room on the first floor, your guests will enjoy their privacy without having to use a shared bathroom. Head upstairs where you’ll find three bedrooms and a shared game and media room space for all your loved ones to enjoy. Home includes granite countertops throughout, wood cabinetry, ceramic tile in baths and utility. Primary suite includes a separate shower/garden tub and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Everything about this home delivers style, craftsmanship, and spaciousness. Additional options included: Vented microhood in kitchen, additional LED recessed lighting, pendant lighting, upgraded front door, decorative backsplash, and quartz countertops throughout.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $393,900
