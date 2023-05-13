Beautiful 4 bedroom home with separate office space and flex room, built in 2018, in the highly desirable neighborhood of Park Meadows, Midway ISD. As you walk into the welcoming entryway, you flow past the office with custom built-in cabinetry, which could double as a formal dinning space, right into the spacious open-concept kitchen, living area over looking the back yard with a beautiful deck for entertaining under the starlight. The isolated master suite features a massive soaking tub, large walk-in shower, double vanities, and huge walk-in closet with built-in shelving. There is a half bathroom downstairs for guests, and separate laundry area with built-in cabinetry. The second story features an open family room flexible for playtime or cozy movie nights, three additional bedrooms, and two full baths. Stylecraft Builders have long used this floor plan for their model home as it is the most desirable combination of luxury and function. This home has luxury vinyl floors, recessed lighting, and an excessive amount of storage, all still with the builders 10-year transferable structure and foundation warranty. The community is welcoming, with fun events, food trucks visiting weekly, and walking distance to the brand new Park Hill elementary school.