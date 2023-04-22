Immaculate Home in Midway ISD, This home has tons of space with 4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths with an office plus a gameroom, the living area is open to a formal dining room and kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-at bar, tons of countertop space, and island that is great for entertaining and cooking, the isolated master is very spacious with a private bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet, 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and one features a private full bathroom, all have spacious closets, plus a large 2nd living room/gameroom, the backyard is fully fenced and includes a covered patio, two car garage, plus sprinklers. This home is located in a top rated school district and just minutes from stores and hospitals!