Wonderfully maintained with numerous upgrades, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath and 1 half bath home is perfect for you and your family. Walking through the front door to the left is a large home office. Continue walking into the home and you are greeted with gracious, open, yet defined, living spaces. The formal dining room is highlighted by a large bright window and the living room is open, cozy, and cheerful. An archway opening over the bar connects the kitchen area to the living room. Meal prep is a delight in the kitchen utilizing upgraded Kitchen Aid appliances and the center island adds to the already generous counter space. There is even a perfect counter nook for the coffee bar to make your morning cup to enjoy sitting at the breakfast dining area. The isolated, downstairs primary/master bedroom is generously sized for a comfortable and gracious retreat. Upstairs enjoy more family space. There is a large media/play/bonus room and 3 bedrooms plus 2 full bathrooms. The upgrades continue outside with a LARGE concrete patio to sit and enjoy an evening barbecuing at your grill. And while the current hot tub does not stay with the property you can see there is a perfect place for you to bring your own hot tub. And if you need storage there is a terrific storage shed around the corner in the yard, painted to match the house, and built on concrete slab. The landscaping even includes upgraded concrete edging, enhancing the neat and refined look of the property. The refrigerator and washer/dryer also stay with the property. Convenient location with easy access this is the home you have been looking to find!