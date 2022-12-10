 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $403,900

The beauty of this home goes well beyond the eye-catching façade. A large, open living room flows seamlessly into your dining area and large kitchen. Featuring a powder room on the first floor, your guests will enjoy their privacy without having to use a shared bathroom. Head upstairs where you’ll find three bedrooms a shared game room and media room space for all your loved ones to enjoy. Home includes granite countertops throughout, wood cabinetry, ceramic tile in baths and utility. Primary suite includes a separate shower/garden tub and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Everything about this home delivers style, craftsmanship, and spaciousness. Additional options included: Upgraded granite throughout, upgraded front door, 3 sides brick, and an additional full bathroom. Qualifies for up to $5000 buyer incentive. Speak with a Stylecraft representative for more information.

